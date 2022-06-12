ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

Averill Park crowned Class A champs with shutout win

By Jared Phillips
 3 days ago

Binghamton, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Section 2 has claimed the past two Class A baseball state titles. On Saturday, Averill Park looked to make it three straight.

Warriors head coach George Brooks was looking for his third state title, but first with AP. Ethan Nardacci helped the Warriors to a lead with a two run triple in the first, and the AP defense was stellar from there.

Brady Mazzeo got out of a bases loaded no-out jam with a double play to home then back to first. Stephen Koval was fantastic defensively behind the plate, throwing out a Hamburg runner in scoring position to end a scoring threat.

The Warriors recorded their second shutout in as many days, and this time it was Mazzeo recording the doughnut as he struck out the final batter to crown the Warriors champs for the first time in school history.

“This one feels amazing,” Nardacci said. “Going into this we didn’t know what to expect from the other team and after seeing what just happened we were shocked.”

“Our energy was always there,” Nardacci said. “Helps us win these games, you know, my hits, I’m shocked with what we did today.”

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

