CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard is sending a team of soldiers to support Ohio County following damage from severe weather earlier this week. A liaison officer from the 1092nd Engineer Battalion will arrive today to provide assistance to Ohio County’s Office of Emergency Management in damage assessment and reconnaissance for military support. Beginning tomorrow, a team of six soldiers will be in place to assist with debris and downed tree removal.

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO