Three people rescued from McGee Beach after driving into the water, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of topics that have been in discussion for quite some time will be back on the agenda at Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting. Council has been discussing fixing our water gardens in the downtown SEA District for several years. They are also looking to establish new fees for fire calls responded to by the Corpus Christi Fire Department outside city limits.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO