Three people rescued from McGee Beach after driving into the water, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters battled a house fire on the 4400 block of Sutton Lane Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the fire just before 8 a.m. and arrived to heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors, Corpus Christi Fire Department Batallion Chief Jim DeVisser said. A Good Samaritan that was already at the scene had already helped rescue a young man from the house.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen leaving Gregory-Portland High School on June 14. Austin Moreno was seen leaving through a door on the Buddy Ganem side of the high school at 10:22 a.m. June 14. He...
Three people are hospitalized after a single vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park on Sunday. CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News, a vehicle lost control and drove over the seawall and into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina.
SINTON, Texas — A portion of East Sinton St. is currently closed in Sinton after a person was hit by a car. HALO-flight responded to the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital, officials with the Sinton Police Department said. There is no word on the condition of the person hit.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old that happened on Bolivar St. back in February. Michael Rodela, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday, June 14 by the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, with help of the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people have been arrested for the death of a 64-year-old man who was found on Koepke St. last week. Romeo Salinas, 18, Aaron Moreno, 17 and Santiago Paz, 19, have all been charged with murder, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officers were...
BEEVILLE, Texas — A man wanted for a 2021 murder out of Freer was arrested near Beeville this morning, Bee County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed. Bee County deputies were contacted by the Texas Rangers Tuesday morning and told Luis Daniel Rodriguez, who was wanted for the murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau, was possibly on his way to the Beeville area. Rangers told deputies Rodriguez may be traveling the backroads northwest of the city.
The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Hi-Ho convenience store on Baldwin Street that occured at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. When police arrived and they began to review surveillance footage and described the Robbery suspect as a light completed male...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of topics that have been in discussion for quite some time will be back on the agenda at Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting. Council has been discussing fixing our water gardens in the downtown SEA District for several years. They are also looking to establish new fees for fire calls responded to by the Corpus Christi Fire Department outside city limits.
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament has its first big winner... and the fish was caught in our area!. Marco Rocha of Austin is the first certified winner of the 2022 Texas Ford Dealer's RED-Tagged Redfish Division. Rocha caught the tagged fish near the Lydia Ann Lighthouse in Aransas Pass on Saturday, June 4.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stage 1 water restrictions were declared Tuesday for the City of Corpus Christi as drought conditions persist with little rain in the forecast. Although combined lake levels typically need to reach 40% capacity before triggering the City's drought contingency plan, City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3News that he wants residents to get a head start at practicing good water conservation habits.
