Andie MacDowell, 64, looks radiant in a plunging emerald green dress at Good Girl Jane premiere

 4 days ago

Mail Online— Andie MacDowell, 64, showed off her impeccable fashion sense in an emerald green dress during the world premiere of Good Girl Jane at the Tribeca Festival in New York...

Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Strikes Sultry Pose On Instagram, Says She's Trying To 'Embrace Change' Amid Marital Woes

Ready for her close up! Sister Wives fans hyped up Meri Brown after she worked the camera for an Instagram post.In the pic, Brown is sitting on the ledge of a porch fence with one hand in her hair and one of her legs raised. The star was dressed casually in a camo tee, olive green bike shorts and sneakers."Photo shoot done," she captioned the upload. "@robinlee1971 @lularoe_with_robin_lee1971 this one's for you!! 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥."The reality star's fans were eating it up, with one declaring in the comments section, "This is supermodel status 🔥," while another wrote, "Bow chica bow bow lol."Other...
CELEBRITIES

