ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 21:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Meade Co Plains, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing across northwest South Dakota and will continue to weaken, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire..
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harding; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing across northwest South Dakota and will continue to weaken, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Breezy conditions will continue into Thursday afternoon. However, the strongest winds are diminishing. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest to west winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest North Dakota and portions of northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT/Midnight MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds will move loose debris, and may cause property damage and power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Briefly stronger wind gusts will be possible with any showers that develop.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy