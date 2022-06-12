Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest to west winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest North Dakota and portions of northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT/Midnight MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds will move loose debris, and may cause property damage and power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Briefly stronger wind gusts will be possible with any showers that develop.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO