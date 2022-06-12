ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Horses push Spackenkill to extras in state title game

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l39YW_0g8Akw8000

Binghamton, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schuylerville’s spectacular sports season wrapped up the only way it could on Saturday, with the Black Horses vying for another state championship.

This time, it was the baseball team in Binghamton facing Spackenkill for the Class B state title. The Horses came back to beat Westhill 4-2 Friday to secure their spot in the title game, and once again found themselves in an early hole.

The Spartans ripped back to back RBI doubles to the right field corner in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, then the Horses got on the board with a passed ball in the bottom of the third to pull within 2-1.

Spackenkill added two more to take a 4-1 lead before Carson Patrick gave Schuylerville life. He sent a two run double to center in the fifth inning to bring the Horses within one, then Mark Earley tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

From there, the Horses and Spartans needed free baseball. Spackenkill took advantage right in the top of the eighth. A run on a passed ball gave them the lead and they didn’t look back, capturing the Class B state title over Schuylerville with a 6-4 win in extra innings.

“You can look at it like that, that it’s hard to digest, but you can also look at it that hey my kids were down 4-1 in a big game and they rallied back with all their heart, came back and fought for it,” Schuylerville head coach Darrin Renner said.

“That team was a heck of a team,” Renner said. “We knew they were a heck of a team coming in. We gave them everything they could handle and we hung around and kept fighting and kept fighting right until the last out so I’m really proud of the kids and how they did this year.”

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Schuylerville, NY
Sports
City
Schuylerville, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Still standing: ‘MS can’t take this away’ from Gordon

Katelyn's been stable for two years with the help of a monthly treatment for her MS. Perspective pushed her to join the 2022 MS Run the US relay team, which started in California this April and will end in New York City in August, as 19 runners will take turns running across America. Katelyn is the anchor, running the final leg from Sunbury, PA to Manhattan.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, June 15

Today's five things to know include a shooting incident in Vermont that had a whole town in lockdown, a guilty plea in the 2021 killing of Sharaf Addailam, and the unfortunate passing of a Watervliet High School student who drowned in the Hudson River.
WATERVLIET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Earley
NEWS10 ABC

Schedule released for Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair is coming, bringing carnival rides, farm-fresh foods and a whole lot of animals to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The farm opens on Monday, Aug. 22, running through to Sunday, Aug. 28. This week, the full schedule went live for this year's fairground festivities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Power restored in Glenville

Power has been restored to most customers in Glenville. According to the National Grid Outage Map, about 1,250 customers in Glenville were without power. The outage started on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
GLENVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The Horses#Extras#Back To Back#Spartans#Rbi
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls seamstress transforms ties into aprons

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Being a seamstress is in the fabric of Dawn Lettus’ DNA. Coming from a long line of seamstresses, working in The Shirt Factory is a full circle moment for the business owner. While a large portion of her business comes from alterations, her passion lies in taking lost and forgotten […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fun on the 4th: Hudson Valley 4th of July Firework Schedule

4th of July is already right around the corner. Looking for a fun way to spend it? We can hook you up! Below is a map of all of the places you'll be able to find firework shows across the Hudson Valley before, during, and after the 4th of July. Lots of these firework shows are following fun events with live music, food trucks, and more, so there's something for everyone here.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NEWS10 ABC

Where (and where not) to park in Glens Falls

The city of Glens Falls is home to three parking garages. One is entirely reserved for private business, but the other two are - at least partially, and at least sometimes - open for public use. If you live in or around the city and didn't know that, you may not be alone.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy