Glenvar girls soccer captures class 2 state championship

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For the 26th straight year, former William Fleming and VMI star basketball players in Ramon and Damon Williams are holding their annual Twin Hoops Basketball Camp. William Fleming High School is the host of this first week long session. It is a labor of love for the Williams twins. This week’s camp is fully booked but there is available spots for the second session of camp coming up from August 1st -5th.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO