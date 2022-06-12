Glenvar girls soccer captures class 2 state championship

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Hidden Valley head football coach Scott Weaver will have an additional role at the land of the Titans. Tuesday it was announced Weaver will take over as Hidden Valley Athletic Director effective July 1st. Coach Weaver replaces John-Michael Deeds as Deeds accepted a position as director of employee relations with Roanoke City Public schools. Coach Weaver begins his 14th season as Titans head football coach this fall.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For the 26th straight year, former William Fleming and VMI star basketball players in Ramon and Damon Williams are holding their annual Twin Hoops Basketball Camp. William Fleming High School is the host of this first week long session. It is a labor of love for the Williams twins. This week’s camp is fully booked but there is available spots for the second session of camp coming up from August 1st -5th.
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the end of an era for Washington & Lee women’s lacrosse. Brooke Diamond O’Brien is stepping down from her head coaching role of the Generals’ program to take over at her alma mater, Amherst College. “I am incredibly grateful for...
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech’s season on the baseball diamond was one for the record books. And the players give much of the credit to what head coach John Szefc has done since taking over the program five years ago. But this year’s Hokies have also had a profound effect on Szefc himself.
(WFXR) — On Tuesday, members of the Boards of Visitors at two different New River Valley universities decided to increase tuition and fee rates for the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, June 14, the Executive Committee for the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to raise tuition by 3%...
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department has a new Chief of Police. Capt. Todd Brewster will begin serving as the new Chief of Police for Blacksburg after Chief Anthony Wilson retires on July 1. Brewster is a Virginia native who attended Radford University and the FBI National...
Rebecca Harris of Radford won the open category and tied for first with Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg in the theme. category in the Radford Photo Club’s May photo contest. The photo challenge was Kindness. Harris’ photo showed Melinda Dunford of Radford helping her grandmother, Edith Harless of Radford, with...
The New River Valley Regional Jail has announced the appointment of Ms. Kim Haug as the new Superintendent of the regional jail. She will assume her new role on July 1, 2022 upon the retirement of the current Superintendent, Gregory P. Winston, after six years of service. Ms. Haug comes...
The American Red Cross is making sure staff members and volunteers in southwest Virginia are prepared for severe weather. Red Cross gets ready for severe weather through shelter …. COVID cases, hospitalizations drop slightly; transmission …. From Africa to Appalachia: Chef T creates Juneteenth-inspired …. 4-year-old boy found safe after...
Shore fishing options locally. Virginia Supreme Court delays special use permit …. Divers find missing man’s body in Bedford Co. pond. LEAP expanding access to healthy food in Roanoke’s …. Hokies reflect on historic season on baseball diamond. Patrick Henry’s Beasley, Glenvar’s Wilkes take home …
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday, the Roanoke City School Board held a meeting where the main topic of conversation was school safety. Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White broke down the research that has been collected through various avenues, including being focus groups, school safety summits, and more.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One area of Bedford County will see new townhomes in the years ahead. In a 4-3 vote, the board of supervisors approved a permit Monday for more than 200 townhomes in the New London area. The project, called The Towns at New London, will be...
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in the Goode area of Bedford was damaged by lightning Tuesday afternoon. Bedford Fire was called to the 200 block Longhill Road. After determining there was no fire, crews started overhaul procedures, including removing loose bricks from the chimney and cover a hole in the roof caused by the strike.
161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Carroll- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm development is possible later. today and this evening. Some of these could become strong to severe.
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a four-year-old boy after he went missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wyatt is white with blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing no clothes. He is reported to have wandered from his home at Cedar Trail in Danville. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that […]
Saltwater shore and pier fishing opportunities on vacation. Virginia Supreme Court delays special use permit …. Divers find missing man’s body in Bedford Co. pond. LEAP expanding access to healthy food in Roanoke’s …. Hokies reflect on historic season on baseball diamond. Patrick Henry’s Beasley, Glenvar’s Wilkes take...
UPDATE 5:31 p.m. (6/15/22): Following a 10-hour search effort, the Southside Virginia community can rest easily now that a young boy is safe with his family after he wandered away from his Danville home Tuesday night. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old Wyatt was playing in the sprinkler near the back porch of his […]
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
In December of 2019, the Yoder family was traveling east on Route 60 in Buckingham County when George M. Lee crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into their horse and buggy, killing mother Sylvia Yoder, throwing her husband from the vehicle and sending their four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old to the […]
The post Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0