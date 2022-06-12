ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Glenvar girls soccer captures class 2 state championship

By Ryan Moye
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Glenvar high...

www.wfxrtv.com

wfxrtv.com

Hidden Valley’s Scott Weaver named Titans Athletic Director

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Hidden Valley head football coach Scott Weaver will have an additional role at the land of the Titans. Tuesday it was announced Weaver will take over as Hidden Valley Athletic Director effective July 1st. Coach Weaver replaces John-Michael Deeds as Deeds accepted a position as director of employee relations with Roanoke City Public schools. Coach Weaver begins his 14th season as Titans head football coach this fall.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

26th Twin Hoops Basketball Camp tips off this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For the 26th straight year, former William Fleming and VMI star basketball players in Ramon and Damon Williams are holding their annual Twin Hoops Basketball Camp. William Fleming High School is the host of this first week long session. It is a labor of love for the Williams twins. This week’s camp is fully booked but there is available spots for the second session of camp coming up from August 1st -5th.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tuition raised for Virginia Tech, Radford University

(WFXR) — On Tuesday, members of the Boards of Visitors at two different New River Valley universities decided to increase tuition and fee rates for the 2022-2023 school year. On Tuesday, June 14, the Executive Committee for the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to raise tuition by 3%...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Capt. Todd Brewster named new Chief of Police for Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department has a new Chief of Police. Capt. Todd Brewster will begin serving as the new Chief of Police for Blacksburg after Chief Anthony Wilson retires on July 1. Brewster is a Virginia native who attended Radford University and the FBI National...
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Radford Photo Club announces May photo contest winners

Rebecca Harris of Radford won the open category and tied for first with Michele Borgarelli of Blacksburg in the theme. category in the Radford Photo Club’s May photo contest. The photo challenge was Kindness. Harris’ photo showed Melinda Dunford of Radford helping her grandmother, Edith Harless of Radford, with...
RADFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

Haug named new superintendent of NRV Regional Jail

The New River Valley Regional Jail has announced the appointment of Ms. Kim Haug as the new Superintendent of the regional jail. She will assume her new role on July 1, 2022 upon the retirement of the current Superintendent, Gregory P. Winston, after six years of service. Ms. Haug comes...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
#Girls Soccer#High School Girls#Wfxr
wfxrtv.com

Red Cross gets ready for severe weather through shelter simulation

The American Red Cross is making sure staff members and volunteers in southwest Virginia are prepared for severe weather. Red Cross gets ready for severe weather through shelter …. COVID cases, hospitalizations drop slightly; transmission …. From Africa to Appalachia: Chef T creates Juneteenth-inspired …. 4-year-old boy found safe after...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Outdoors Bound Shore Fishing Local

Shore fishing options locally. Virginia Supreme Court delays special use permit …. Divers find missing man’s body in Bedford Co. pond. LEAP expanding access to healthy food in Roanoke’s …. Hokies reflect on historic season on baseball diamond. Patrick Henry’s Beasley, Glenvar’s Wilkes take home …
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City School Board takes steps to improve student safety

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday, the Roanoke City School Board held a meeting where the main topic of conversation was school safety. Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White broke down the research that has been collected through various avenues, including being focus groups, school safety summits, and more.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford house hit by lightning

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in the Goode area of Bedford was damaged by lightning Tuesday afternoon. Bedford Fire was called to the 200 block Longhill Road. After determining there was no fire, crews started overhaul procedures, including removing loose bricks from the chimney and cover a hole in the roof caused by the strike.
BEDFORD, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday June 15, 2022

161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson-Carroll- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm development is possible later. today and this evening. Some of these could become strong to severe.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

4 year old missing in Pittsylvania County

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a four-year-old boy after he went missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wyatt is white with blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing no clothes. He is reported to have wandered from his home at Cedar Trail in Danville. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Outdoors Bound Shore Saltwater

Saltwater shore and pier fishing opportunities on vacation. Virginia Supreme Court delays special use permit …. Divers find missing man’s body in Bedford Co. pond. LEAP expanding access to healthy food in Roanoke’s …. Hokies reflect on historic season on baseball diamond. Patrick Henry’s Beasley, Glenvar’s Wilkes take...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

4-year-old boy found safe after wandering away from Danville home

UPDATE 5:31 p.m. (6/15/22): Following a 10-hour search effort, the Southside Virginia community can rest easily now that a young boy is safe with his family after he wandered away from his Danville home Tuesday night. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old Wyatt was playing in the sprinkler near the back porch of his […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around.

In December of 2019, the Yoder family was traveling east on Route 60 in Buckingham County when George M. Lee crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into their horse and buggy, killing mother Sylvia Yoder, throwing her husband from the vehicle and sending their four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old to the […] The post Deadly horse and buggy crashes are increasing. Virginia has no plan to turn the trend around. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

