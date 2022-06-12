Fort Wayne FC drops rivalry match to South Bend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning on South Bend’s pitch early in the season, the Lions got their payback with a 2-1 win over Fort Wayne FC.
Fort Wayne struck the back of the net in the first half after a goal from Will Harris. South Bend equalized in the 29th minute after a strike from Time Noeding.
In the second half, South Bend’s Brennan Creek headed in a cross to put the Lions in front for good.
Fort Wayne FC continues their home stand on Tuesday with a rematch against the Dayton Dutch Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
