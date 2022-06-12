ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha rallies in nationwide 'March for Our Lives'

By Alex McLoon
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — People across the country demanded action against gun violence in the wake of multiple mass shootings. Omaha played host to one of the dozens of "March for Our Lives" rallies at Memorial Park, where students and teachers bear the fear when it comes to school...

www.ketv.com

