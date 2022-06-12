Omaha rallies in nationwide 'March for Our Lives'

OMAHA, Neb. — A bill to name a U.S. Post Office in Omaha as "Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French Post Office" has been signed into law. “After a year of advocacy and negotiations, our mission to give Petty Officer French the recognition he rightfully deserves is now a reality,” Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon said in a statement regarding the name change for the post office located near N 62nd and Maple streets. “Despite the segregation at the time, he went above and beyond to answer the call of duty by saving his fellow sailors. Dedicating a post office in his name preserves his legacy and gives Nebraskans and other Americans to the opportunity to remember his heroic actions. I thank Senator (Deb) Fischer for pushing this through the Senate, and the entire French family for bringing his story to our attention. I look forward to visiting the post office and having his name displayed for future generations to see.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO