SOUTH POINT — Police in the Village of South Point have been investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks, according police chief Chris Mahjer. The problem in the village mirrors one nationally, as police across the country have reported such thefts on the rise. “It’s because the cost of salvage is way up,” Mahjer said. “We’re seeing this and things like copper.”

SOUTH POINT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO