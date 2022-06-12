ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Suddenly punchless Axmen drop second straight

By JOHNNY WILSON Sports Correspondent
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Considering their lost weekend against last-place Bluefield, perhaps it’s a good thing the Kingsport Axmen are off Sunday. The Axmen entered their two-game Appalachian League baseball series against then-winless Bluefield with an 8-0 record atop the West Division, but the Ridge Runners shut down Kingsport’s bats and took both...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Big inning, Bristol errors lead to Kingsport win

BRISTOL, Va. — A late-game offensive surge led Kingsport to its 10th Appalachian League baseball win of the season Wednesday. The Axmen scored four runs in the top of the seventh and added one in the eighth on the way to a 6-2 victory over Bristol at Boyce Cox Field.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tremain keeps Axmen off the board in Doughboys' sudden-death win

KINGSPORT — Once again, Johnson City and Kingsport engaged in a tight battle — even to the point of the Appalachian League’s sudden-death rule. And this time, the Doughboys’ Cole Tremain had the answers. The right-hander dominated in the extra half-inning, shutting the door for a win after nine innings of a 4-4 tie.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Abingdon's Gibson heads Times News All-SW Virginia baseball team

Ethan Gibson had another solid year on the mound and at the plate for Abingdon. As the Falcons’ star pitcher, he compiled a 12-0 mark with a 0.919 ERA, recording a 109 strikeouts in leading his team to a second straight Region 3D championship and VHSL Class 3 runner-up finish.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Warriors junior Baker first-team all-state pick in Class 2 softball

Junior Lexi Baker, who helped lead the Wise Central softball team to the first state quarterfinal berth in program history, was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team on Tuesday. Two of Baker’s teammates, senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison and junior Taylor Cochran, were honored as all-state second-teamers.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tenn. and Va. should keep state park pools open

What is it with state park swimming pools? Those swimming pools are one of the biggest draws to our parks. Yet Tennessee has permanently closed half of its park pools, including the one at Kingsport’s Warriors’ Path State Park. Now, Virginia has closed the only public pool in Scott County with the excuse that it needs repair.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Ridgefields reveals details of 73rd invitational

KINGSPORT — Stan Pace says he’ll judge the 73rd Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament by quality rather than quantity. Pace, owner of Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club for the past 11 years, wants to put on a quality tournament in which participants have a memorable experience. “There’s so much...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard Blevins added to Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame

BLOUNTVILLE — Richard Blevins’ aviation legacy will officially be enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Blevins is the director of Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Department and has been inducted into the hall of fame for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced this week. According to the release, Northeast State is currently the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
LEWISBURG, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz

JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz, 78, of Johnson City, TN entered into the Lord's hands on Sunday, June 12, 2022 while in his home, surrounded by his family. Dick loved to travel and attend sporting events, especially those involving his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and relished sharing stories about his family with anyone he met.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over 70 species of butterflies...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
WVNS

Beckley set to host a nationwide classic car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road. For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right […]
BECKLEY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Marie Charlton

FALL BRANCH - Marie Charlton, 89, of Fall Branch, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Chocolate Elegance continues the legacy

KINGSPORT — If you were to ask Paul and Sandy Vowell why they opted to buy the Kingsport business Chocolate Elegance, their answer would be simple — chocolate makes people smile. “It puts a smile on everybody’s face,” Paul Vowell, 58, said sitting in the store on a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

JONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duffield, VA on June 3, 1954, to the late Mr. Ernest and Emma Babb McDavid. In addition to his parents Mr. McDavid was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby McDavid; sister, Peggy Adams; and niece, Melissa Cox.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one stepson Dusty (Lisa) Mercer, one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in-laws, Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” K. Miller

BRISTOL, VA - Donald “Don” K. Miller, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home in Bristol, VA. Don was born in Marion, VA on June 1, 1944, to the late Clifford L. Miller and Kate Lovern Miller. Don retired from a long career...
BRISTOL, VA

