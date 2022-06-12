ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police make arrests during summer safety initiative

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brJTF_0g8Ahy0500

ATLANTA — Police are working around the clock to make sure you are safe when you go out this summer.

It’s part of Atlanta’s Summer Safety Program to address crime in city parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We rolled out our summer plan,” Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill. “We focused on crime issues that we have throughout the city.”

It’s a plan Chafee said is working.

Recently, officers from the Zone 6 Crime Suppression Unit teamed up with APD’s Gang Unit to address issues in the Fourth Ward and Edgewood area.

“During that time, they made a number of arrests,” Chafee said. “They arrested someone who was wanted for stealing a package off a porch in Midtown. Then, we arrested a convicted felon with a firearm and narcotics on him.”

Chafee said the arrest of 36-year old Darryl Swain happened at Butler Park.

Detectives said Swain is known to have gang ties and said he also had cocaine on him.

According to Chafee, officers also arrested 57-year-old Laron Lowe for possession of Adderall, morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, Viagra, Xanax, codeine pills and 49 grams of marijuana.

“We want to make sure that our parks, especially during the summer time, ...are safe,” Chafee said. “They’re an area where our communities feel safe to come out and bring their children, have a good time and enjoy the city parks. What we were seeing in our enforcement — the activity at Butler Park — was illegal narcotics sales inside and around the park.”

Channel 2 recently reported about how officers are ramping up their bike patrols in Zone 1.

They are riding through the area in an effort to show more visibility.

It’s another effort to stop crime throughout the city, especially at the city parks.

“I think one of the appeals, is there are large that attend these parks. There will be activities that are going on there that draw in a lot of people,” Chafee said.

But they want everyone to know, they’re watching.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We want to make sure we’re addressing crime issues throughout our city. We want our communities to feel safe. We want to make sure we stay ahead of crime trends that we may see,” he said.

APD also arrested 47-year-old Kwanza Johnson for possession of cocaine, 64-year-old Marvin Wilson for possession of cocaine and 43-year-old Jarius Anderson for selling marijuana.

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent and possession of schedule two drugs.

Three citations were issued for possession of marijuana, and one person was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fight over woman leaves 1 dead, 3 injured inside DeKalb restaurant, police say Police say they believe a customer was intoxicated when he got into an argument with either another customer or employee and began shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man found shot inside car at Adams Park in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near Adams Park in southwest Atlanta, they said. Officers were called to an area along Delowe Drive southwest around 12:17 p.m. Wednesday. They said a man was found alive inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Man, woman shot on MARTA train near Peachtree Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man and woman are recovering after an altercation on a MARTA train escalated to gunfire near the Peachtree Center Station. It happened early Wednesday morning. According to police, the man and woman were both shot while on the train. The gunman fled the scene, and both victims managed to survive.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Name released of man shot, killed by undercover agents during Holly Spring Walmart drug sting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - Investigators have identified the man shot and killed by undercover drug agents earlier this week in Cherokee County. Normiez Reeves, 35, of Riverdale, was set to be arrested undercover agents working for the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad on Monday evening. Investigators said they were poised to arrest him for trafficking heroin and fentanyl during a sting at the Holly Springs Walmart located off Holly Springs Parkway near Interstate 575.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Chafee
CBS 46

Fulton County D.A. summit tackles gang crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her top prosecutors told a room full of law enforcement leaders and elected officials Wednesday that there’s no sense sugar-coating it. Metro-Atlanta is in crisis mode when it comes to gang-related crimes. At her second-annual leadership summit, Willis...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Summer Safety Program#Crime Suppression Unit#Gang Unit#Xanax
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested after series of armed robberies in McDonough

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough said they arrested a man in a series of armed robberies at area Dollar General stores. The robberies all happened Tuesday morning. Antwaun Thomas, 18, was charged with armed robbery. McDonough police escort 18-year-old Antwaun Thomas from a Dollar General store he is accused...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested after police say he pointed laser at APD helicopter

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man they say pointed a laser at a helicopter during aerial patrol. On Sunday, while patrolling NW Atlanta and assisting officers with crowd control near J Lo and Fair Street, the Atlanta Police Department’s Air Unit (Phoenix 1) observed a male on the front porch area in the 600 block of Spencer St. NW, pointing a laser towards them repeatedly.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 46

UPDATE: Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has died, official cause of death unknown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died, according to HCSO. The deputy has been identified as Sgt. Sean M. Free. Although it was initially reported on social media and by local media outlets that the deputy died of a heat stroke, HCSO says that the cause of death has not been determined yet by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Police search for suspect in mall restaurant shooting

DeKalb County police are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for a murder at The Gallery at South DeKalb (South DeKalb mall). Police said a fight over a woman led to a shooting that left one man dead and three others injured on June 10. The incident occurred at Fletcher’s Place, a restaurant that has been a part of the mall since 2007.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
155K+
Followers
110K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy