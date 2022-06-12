ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Water advisory issued for some customers in Denham Springs

By WAFB staff
 4 days ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ward Two Water District issued a boil advisory Saturday night for some of its customers after water pressure dropped....

Graves addresses Highway 30 Coalition about bridge connection to Hwy 1

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves joined the Highway 30 Coalition in Ascension Parish to discuss collaboration among elected, community and business leaders to prioritize substantial improvements to one of the most important high-traffic arteries in the fastest-growing parish of the state. In recent days three locations have been identified for a proposed new Mississippi River bridge – all of which connect LA 30 to LA 1. Both highways suffered from terrible traffic congestion well before a proposed bridge that would bring even more vehicles.
Sniffles in summer? Louisianans face extreme heat and Saharan dust

Think you have a bad case of the sniffles? Think again. Air quality in parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and the north shore, reached a level that was unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday. Peak amounts of particle pollution from the Saharan desert, called Saharan dust, have arrived, as occurs regularly this time of year.
Summer of Hope initiative continues in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 8-week Summer of Hope initiative continues in the Capital City. Announced by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the community events are put on by several organizations and citizens, with a goal of reducing violence within the community. Upcoming events are listed below:. On Wednesday, June...
Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the area’s largest water attractions is set to open after previous delays due to staffing shortages. The Blue Bayou Water Park and the Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, located off Highland Road at Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open Wednesday, June 15.
Another Big-O no-show, Lawler’s turn to embarrass Parish Council

How dysfunctional is Ascension’s Parish Council? Seven of its membership, sitting Ex Officio as East Ascension Drainage District on Monday, could not even adopt the meeting minutes from the previous meeting on May 9. The bulk of the blame can be laid at the doorstep of one member, the resident pot-stirrer (since Corey Orgeron went into hiding) who simply could not control his animus for President Clint Cointment, Councilman Aaron Lawler went off the rails as six colleagues silently watched another embarrassing episode unfold.
List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several major Juneteenth events are happening this weekend in Baton Rouge. The Terral Jackson Sr. Ole School Variety Greek Show is happening Friday, June 17 at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More than 15 Greek step teams will be competing.
I-12 in Covington reopens after 18-wheeler overturned

All lanes are back open after an 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 12 Tuesday morning. All westbound lanes on Interstate 12 between LA Hwy 1088 and LA Hwy 434 were closed for hours Tuesday morning after the tractor-trailer overturned. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
