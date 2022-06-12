Giants' Curt Casali: Playing through hamstring issue

The Miami Dolphins wanted Sean Payton so badly this offseason that that they were apparently ready to offer him a record-setting contract. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton a five-year deal worth $100 million to coach the team, which would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract, but with one key difference. When Jon Gruden got his $100 million contract with the Raiders in 2018, that was for 10 years, which means it was paying out $10 million per season. On the other hand, Payton's deal only would have covered five seasons, which means it would have paid him an astronomical sum of $20 million per year if it had gotten done, but obviously, it never happened.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO