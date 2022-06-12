ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Curt Casali: Playing through hamstring issue

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Casali is dealing with a hamstring injury, though it hasn't prevented him from...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Browns' Deshaun Watson addresses new lawsuits, potential NFL suspension: 'I just wanna clear my name'

Deshaun Watson addressed reporters Tuesday for the first time in more than two months, and the Browns quarterback once again proclaimed his innocence in the face of 24 (and reportedly soon to be 26) civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. While the former Texans standout declined to elaborate on certain details of his case, referring some questions to his legal team, he expressed regret for the impact his situation has had on the community while reiterating a desire to "clear my name."
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies remove Corey Knebel from closer's role after latest meltdown vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-2 since firing Joe Girardi two weeks ago, though the bullpen remains far from reliable. On Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said veteran righty Corey Knebel has been removed from the closer's role following Tuesday night's meltdown against the Marlins, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will go closer by committee for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dolphins were ready to offer Sean Payton a $100 million deal to coach the team, per report

The Miami Dolphins wanted Sean Payton so badly this offseason that that they were apparently ready to offer him a record-setting contract. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton a five-year deal worth $100 million to coach the team, which would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract, but with one key difference. When Jon Gruden got his $100 million contract with the Raiders in 2018, that was for 10 years, which means it was paying out $10 million per season. On the other hand, Payton's deal only would have covered five seasons, which means it would have paid him an astronomical sum of $20 million per year if it had gotten done, but obviously, it never happened.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

James Wiseman injury update: Warriors' sidelined big man could return to action for Summer League, per report

Second-year center James Wiseman didn't play at all for the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors this season due to a right knee injury, but his return to action is approaching. Following a plasma-rich injection in April, Wiseman is getting close to clearance for full contact, and as a result there's optimism within the organization that he could return to action in Summer League in July, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back

Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Top catching role awaits

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Wednesday

Benintendi isn't starting Wednesday against San Francisco. Benintendi will get a day off after he went 1-for-16 with a run, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Hunter Dozier will shift to left field while Carlos Santana draws the start at first base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Lands on paternity list

Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June -- including his first blown save and loss of the season -- with the Brewers in free fall, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Assuming there's no complications, the left-hander should be back by Saturday's contest in Cincinnati. Devin Williams is the likely candidate to receive any save opportunities in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Plans to attend minicamp

Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Poyer already opted out of OTAs due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The Bills reportedly are in contact with his agents, though, and the fact he returned to practice could be a good sign that a deal is imminent. Poyer and Micah Hyde are considered one of the best safety duos in the league, so Buffalo has a strong interest in keeping the two together for this season's run at the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Potential Hendriks replacement

Graveman could be in line for work in the ninth inning with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely. The injury to Hendriks is one that could sideline him for weeks or months, so it's unclear how long the closer role will be up for grabs, but Graveman seems like the best bet to get save opportunities in the interim. He saved 10 games in 2021 and has two saves this year to go along with a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 28.2 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Call-up confirmed

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during his appearance on SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM's "Merloni, Fauria, & Mego" program that Duran will be called up from Triple-A Worcester and will serve as Boston's leadoff hitter in Wednesday's game against the Athletics. To open up a spot on the active roster for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Returns to bench

Nola will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. The Padres have been remarkably consistent in how they've deployed their catchers in recent weeks. Nola and Jorge Alfaro have alternated turns behind the plate for 20 consecutive games. Alfaro starts Tuesday, but Nola should return to the lineup Wednesday if the pattern holds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hints at NFL comeback, suggests 2022 return to New England

On multiple occasions since retiring after the 2020 NFL season, Julian Edelman has ruled out the possibility of a comeback. But now, at 36, with the 2022 season around the corner, the former longtime Patriots wide receiver is entertaining one. Appearing at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Croatia this week, Edelman hinted that he could be back on the field soon, specifically suggesting a return to New England.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Commanders' Taylor Heinicke says Carson Wentz's contract is the main reason he has no shot at winning QB job

When the Commanders' top quarterback went down at the end of the 2020 season, and again at the start of the 2021 season, the team stuck with emergency starter Taylor Heinicke rather than looking elsewhere. This offseason, Washington spent big to land a new signal-caller, trading multiple draft picks for Carson Wentz. Coach Ron Rivera has had nothing but praise for Wentz since the QB's arrival, but Heinicke hinted to reporters Wednesday that there's another reason he's now confined to the bench: money.
