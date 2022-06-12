ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso CBP issues statement on recent river crossings, drownings

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – This week, there were up to as many ten migrants that the United States Border Patrol & El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) would either recover from the canal, rescue alive, or perform CPR on as a result of the migration north into the U.S.

The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector wants to warn people on both sides of the border about the dangers of jumping in the International Boundary and Water Commission canals that run parallel to the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to El Paso CBP, in the last several days, five drownings have taken place in the canals. The canals are deeper than they appear and often have a significant water current and undertow this time of year as water is released from reservoirs upstream for irrigation purposes.

El Paso Fire Department personnel recover a body from the border canal in Clint, TX. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. Courtesy: EPFD

The latest two drowning victims were discovered Saturday morning in the canals near the Border Highway
Loop 375 at Piasano Road and near Clint, Texas.


The U.S. Border Patrol advisory is focused on bringing attention to these water dangers and keeping the public informed of these tragic events. We ask the public to assist in messaging to people on both sides of the border to avoid entering the canals for any reason. The risk is not worth the loss of human life.

The canals are deeper than they appear and often have a significant water current and undertow this time of year as water is released from reservoirs upstream for irrigation purposes. Courtesy: EPFD


U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged
to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-
2509.

KTSM

KTSM

