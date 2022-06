PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold an Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, June 14. Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO