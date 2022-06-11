ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State's Gabby Bailey finishes 18th in discus at NCAA Championships

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Kent State's Gabby Bailey finished 18th in the women's discus throw at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Showers throughout the afternoon made the throwing ring at Hayward Field slick, and Bailey's first two attempts sailed outside of the left boundary. She wound up with a top mark of 164 feet, 4 inches.

Jorinde Van Klinken of Arizona State took first place in the discus with a toss of 203-11.

Last year Bailey earned All-American first team honors in the discus by finishing sixth at the NCAA Championships with a throw of 189-5. She plans to return to the Golden Flashes for one final season in 2023.

