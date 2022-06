AKRON, Ohio – Avowed Cleveland Browns fan Condoleezza Rice said she reserves opinion on the ongoing Deshaun Watson case until all investigations are concluded. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident,” she said. “I know the league is doing an investigation, the Browns have done an investigation. I will just wait to see what the outcome is. These are serious matters. I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we’ll see where we are in a couple of months.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO