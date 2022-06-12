ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

BREAKING: Spokane Police searching for robbery suspect on south Regal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police reports they are currently...

KHQ Right Now

ARRESTED: Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint outdoors near busy Spokane street

This afternoon, 6/15/22, SPD arrested a suspect in yesterday’s armed sexual assault which occurred in the area of Wellesley Ave and N Alberta (see original email below). Multiple units within SPD, including the Special Victims Unit, the Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Special Investigations Unit pursued multiple investigative leads, which lead to the identification of the suspect as Daniel J. Magee (39). SPD investigators were able to pinpoint a location for Magee and he was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in Northeast Spokane by SPD SWAT.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested after allegedly stabbing man with 3-foot sword

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest with 3-foot sword last week. According to a report from our partner's at the Spokesman Review, the alleged assault happened in West Central Spokane. The probable cause affidavit said Thomas B. Torngren, AKA...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KREM2

'I don't forgive you': Spokane man stabbed with sword following argument over portable speaker

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed with a sword at a home in north central Spokane following what court documents state was a disagreement over a portable speaker. According to court documents, the victim was staying at a home in Spokane where he provided care to a sick resident. The home is owned by a man named Doug Harmon, who lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Court documents shed light on events surrounding arrest of 31 Patriot Front members in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Court documents detailing the large arrest of 31 Patriot Front members were obtained today, providing some insight into what led up to the event. According to the documents, a concerned caller, left nameless for their protection at this time, reported seeing around 20 men in masks and dressed "like a little army" climbing into the back of a U-Haul after picking up shields.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Dive Teams, Search and Rescue Personnel So Far Unable to Locate Missing 20-Year-Old on Spokane River

SPOKANE - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit, Emergency Operations Dive Team, and Search and Rescue Team members continue to search for a swimmer who reportedly slipped below the surface of the swift-moving and cold water of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon. Despite the efforts of multiple agencies and the vast resources utilized this weekend, the swimmer has not been located.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman and Moscow Walmarts robbed of nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise

SPOKANE Wash. – Two men were arrested for organized retail theft after a routine traffic stop in Pullman on Saturday. In a press release issued on Monday, the Whitman County Sherriff’s Office said that Timothy Redmond, 54, and Walter Pate, 56, were driving just north of Pullman on Saturday when they were pulled over for lane violations by Sgt. Michael Jordan at around 1:00 p.m.
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

New details emerge about Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It feels frightening’: Coeur d’Alene community ‘on edge’ following arrests of Patriot Front members

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene community feels anxious knowing that a group of white nationalists walked their streets over the weekend. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department arrested 31 men that were later identified as part of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group. Those 31 men came from 11 different states across the country. Each person was arrested for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Area Rancher Who Can’t Keep His Cows Fenced In Convicted Of Animal Cruelty

The Pullman area rancher with a long history of being unable to keep his cows fenced in has been convicted of animal cruelty. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a jury on two counts of 2nd degree misdemeanor animal cruelty in Whitman County District Court on Monday. The one-day trial ended with the jury verdict after about two and a half hours of deliberation.
PULLMAN, WA

