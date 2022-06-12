ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Book I, Chapter V

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every man is rich or poor according to the degree in which he can afford to enjoy the necessaries, conveniencies, and amusements of human life. But after the division of labour has once thoroughly taken place, it is but a very small part of these with which a man’s own labour...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part I, SEC. II, Chapter III - Of the unsocial Passions

THERE is another set of passions, which, though derived from the imagination, yet before we can enter into them, or regard them as graceful or becoming, must always be brought down to a pitch much lower than that to which undisciplined nature would raise them. These are, hatred and resentment, with all their different modifications. With regard to all such passions, our sympathy is divided between the person who feels them, and the person who is the object of them. The 33 interests of these two are directly opposite. What our sympathy with the person who feels them would prompt us to wish for, our fellow-feeling with the other would lead us to fear. As they are both men, we are concerned for both, and our fear for what the one may suffer, damps our resentment for what the other has suffered. Our sympathy, therefore, with the man who has received the provocation, necessarily falls short of the passion which naturally animates him, not only upon account of those general causes which render all sympathetic passions inferior to the original ones, but upon account of that particular cause which is peculiar to itself, our opposite sympathy with another person. Before resentment, therefore, can become graceful and agreeable, it must be more humbled and brought down below that pitch to which it would naturally rise, than almost any other passion.
RELIGION
Page Six

Carole Middleton wears daughter Kate’s dress to Royal Ascot

Mom and daughter are both pretty in pink. Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, 67, showed she has the same taste in clothes as her daughter when she showed up to Royal Ascot today in a very familiar pink dress. Royal fashion fans might remember Carole’s Me + Em frock from the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit last spring with a young cancer patient, Mila Sneddo, who requested that Kate wear a pink dress when she met her. The silk shirt-dress style midi retailed for $540 at the time and features soft pleats and a sash waist, although the duchess, 40, swapped hers out for a...
CELEBRITIES
HackerNoon

A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter II - Public Finance and Changes in the Value of Money

A Government can live for a long time, even the German Government or the Russian Government, by printing paper money. That is to say, it can by this means secure the command over real resources,—resources just as real as those obtained by taxation. The method is condemned, but its efficacy, up to a point, must be admitted. A Government can live by this means when it can live by no other. It is the form of taxation which the public find hardest to evade and even the weakest Government can enforce, when it can enforce nothing else. Of this character have been the progressive and catastrophic inflations practised in Central and Eastern Europe, as distinguished from the limited and oscillatory inflations, experienced for example in Great Britain and the United States, which have been examined in the preceding chapter.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Bullion#Gold Price#Gold Plating#Gold Bars#Silver Bullion
HackerNoon

#FoundersConnect: Marvin Coleby, Co-Founder and CEO of Raise

Marvin Coleby talks about his unique perspective on running a startup in Africa and for Africans. Raft aims to automate share options for African Startups by providing infrastructure to facilitate the equity distribution process. He shares his passion for equity and diaspora ownership, key milestones, challenges, problems Raise is trying to solve, and plans for the company’s future. It's a laidback and interesting conversation filled with Marvin's refreshing perspective on tech, investments and life. Don’t miss it.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

#FoundersConnect: Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor of TechCabal

Koromone “KK” Koroye is the acting Editor-in-chief and Managing editor at TechCabal, a PanAfrican Tech Publication that seats at the center of stories and news in the tech ecosystem. She manages techCabal’s newsroom and the team of reporters & journalists. In this episode of Founders Connect, she tells her story: a stunning literary background, her love for her father, growing up and ambling between metropolitan cities (Newyork and Lagos), her experience as a teacher in Nigeria, being a woman in the Nigerian tech space.
AFRICA
HackerNoon

#FoundersConnect: Duncan Muchangi, Principal @ Unicorn Growth, Former MD, Jumia Group & Antler E.A

Duncan Muchangi is a Venture capital investor with extensive experience working and starting African technology companies. He is the founder of Unicorn Growth Capital, an early-stage VC firm investing in the future of FinTech & Web3.0 in Africa by funding startups with innovative solutions at the core of their mission. In this episode of Founders Connect, Duncan shares his story with us. We gain some valuable insight into the state of the fintech/investment scene in Kenya, especially as it relates to the rapidly developing entrepreneurship scene in Africa.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
China
HackerNoon

#FoundersConnect: Florence Githinji, Regional Marketing Manager at YellowCard

Florence Githinji is the Regional Marketing Manager of YellowCard, a crypto company in Africa that enables its users to buy and sell crypto with various payment options. She has an extensive background working in Marketing and a deep understanding of the systems in place in the East African region. In this episode of Founders Connect, she shares her background with me, her career history and trajectory, insights on marketing and specifically crypto marketing in Africa. It’s incredibly amazing to see someone with this capacity to create impact, and there is so much to learn from her.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

#FoundersConnect: Ben Lyon, CEO and CoFounder of Stax, an Offline Payment App for Africans

Ben Lyon is the CoFounder and CEO of Hover Developer Services, the parent company of Stax. Stax is a company which has as its core the mandate to provide a simple way to transfer money, buy airtime, & pay bills in Africa without dialling USSD codes or relying on an internet connection. In this episode of Founders Connect, I ask Ben questions about his background, growing up in the South of the United States of America, moving to Africa and acquiring a global perspective of life, all of which influenced his decision to create a startup that aims at Financial Inclusivity.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

What is the Engage-to-Earn Social Media Model?

Sakina Arsiwala explains the “engage-to-earn” Social Media Model. Ishan Pandey: Hi Sakina, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Taki?. Sakina Arsiwala: Thank you for having me. I have been building consumer & social products for a...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy