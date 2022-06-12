Husker football players host kids camp

The 2022 season is shaping up to be a pivotal Year 5 for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Heading into that season, all eyes will likely be on the Husker offense, and for good reason. During the 2021 campaign, Nebraska did show strides in many areas, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskers trimmed nearly a full touchdown off their points allowed per game from 2020 to 2021 (29.4 points allowed to 22.7) but the offense and special teams play still left a lot to be desired as the team finished 3-9.

