Husker football players host kids camp

The Sharpies were bleeding dry at the sports foundation fields. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy signed dozens of T-shirts, footballs and other memorabilia during NU’s football development camp on Saturday. At one point, he ran out of ink. At another, he paused an interview to sign one more shirt. The...
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball schedule has been announced for the Huskers' 2022 season. NU will open the season on Friday August 26 at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 11 a.m. The annual Creighton match will be Wednesday September 7 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
(Lincoln) -- Oklahoma State utility player Cayden Brumbaugh is transferring to Nebraska. Brumbaugh made four starts last year. He hit .318 with an RBI in 22 at-bats during his lone season in Stillwater.
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple’s love of baseball, family and each other, comes full circle this week as the College World Series begins in Omaha. Nearly 12 years ago, Alex and Rich Wallace were married at home plate at Rosenblatt Stadium on Aug. 14, 2010, before the stadium was torn down.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Riley Van Poppel, son of former MLB pitcher Todd Van Poppel, has committed to the Nebraska football program. The younger Van Poppel announced the decision on Twitter Monday morning. Riley is ranked as a four-star recruit by the 247 Composite. The 6'4" 270 pound defensive...
OMAHA, Neb. -- FS1 will televise the September 7th volleyball match between Creighton and Nebraska that will be held at CHI Health Center Omaha. To help accommodate the nationwide television coverage, the start time for the match has also been moved to 5 p.m. Central. The Bluejays and Cornhuskers have...
The 2022 B1G volleyball season is shaping up to be another strong one. In 2021, Wisconsin and Nebraska squared off in an all-B1G national championship match with the Badgers securing their first national title. On Tuesday, the B1G unveiled the conference schedule for the 2022 season. The slate begins Friday,...
OMAHA, Neb. — Better bring your appetite to the College World Series this year. KETV NewsWatch 7 got a taste of the specialty items new to the menu at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field. Chicken and waffle fries. Fried sweet chili ribs. Cauliflower & tots. Chicken in a pickle. Italian...
OMAHA, Neb. — An experienced national anthem singer's performance at the College World Series this week is canceled after the singer signaled the infamous "Horns Down" gesture after a performance at the Women's College World Series. ESPN reported Tuesday that Dallas-Fort Worth teacher and Texas A&M alum Zach Collier...
OMAHA, Neb. — The countdown is on to The Greatest Show on Dirt!. The final eight baseball teams have made their way to Omaha for the College World Series. Games start on Friday, but fans can get in on the fun starting Thursday. One thing fans will see at...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for the College World Series on Wednesday talked about the highlights of this year’s event. This is the 11th season the College World Series will be played at Omaha’s downtown stadium but this is the first year games will be played under the stadium’s new name Charles Schwab Field.
The 2022 season is shaping up to be a pivotal Year 5 for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Heading into that season, all eyes will likely be on the Husker offense, and for good reason. During the 2021 campaign, Nebraska did show strides in many areas, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskers trimmed nearly a full touchdown off their points allowed per game from 2020 to 2021 (29.4 points allowed to 22.7) but the offense and special teams play still left a lot to be desired as the team finished 3-9.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed a tornado at the Seward and Lancaster County line at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Northern Lancaster County was under a tornado warning until about 11 p.m., when it was replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning. Campers were reportedly flipped over at the Pine Grove...
The “Boomer Sooner” fight song might be found on the playlist of Archbishop Bergan standout Kade McIntyre. McIntyre announced today on Twitter that he has accepted a scholarship offer to play football for the University of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior chose the Sooners from offers from Kansas...
Fremont Bergan senior Kade McIntyre has committed to Oklahoma. Monday, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete announced his commitment via twitter to the Sooners over scholarship offers from power conference schools Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Tennessee. “I went down there and the facilities were great but the people were fantastic...
Back in February, I told you that Brian Boitano, Olympic gold medalist, opened a restaurant and bar in Lincoln, Nebraska. I have family that lives in Lincoln and I just so happen to be in town for a family function, so I made it a point to check it out.
YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York have been gushing over one another for 75 years and their love for one another keeps on growing. Melvin and JoAnn both attended York...
OMAHA, Neb. — OPPD announced the names of two peregrine falcon chicks Monday. Thunder and Lightning live at the utility's North Omaha Station. The chicks hatched this spring and are now shedding their 'fluff' to show off their adult feathers. OPPD says the sisters should start flying soon. The...
OMAHA, Neb. — Play ball! The College World Series opens June 17 at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field. Here's everything you need to know if you're heading to the ballpark for some baseball. Security. Gates will open two hours before each game and fans are required to leave between games.
