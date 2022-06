The most trending things among startups are Web 3, DAO, blockchain, and you name it. Future of work is not the most popular among them, although work is half of our life. Moreover, work determines our whole life and makes us unhappy or happy. We are often sold the idea of wealth as a way to get rid of work. But in fact, none of us wants NOT to work. Everyone wants to work ON THEIR TERMS. Any work is, first of all, self-determination, a value at the top of Maslow's pyramid. That is an attribute that defines a person as a person.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO