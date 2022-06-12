ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Cutest Dog for a Cause: HAWS hosts 3rd annual Cutest Dog Contest

By Kayla Smith
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Helping Animals Without Shelter (HAWS) and Star 99.1 hosted the third annual Cutest Dog Contest at the Camp in Huntsville on Saturday.

The event included food, vendors, games, and a contest to crown the cutest dog. The first, second, and third place winners — and their owners — received trophies and a gift basket.

Event proceeds will go to dogs and dog owners in the Madison County area.

“This is one of our biggest things,” said HAWS Founder and Director Lisa Shedd. “This is our third year because it’s fun. It’s all about community fun and how you and your dogs can get out in the community and safely have fun.”

HAWS is a local nonprofit that works with families to provide dogs with shelter. The organization’s goal is to educate the community and provide local pet owners with the resources to keep animals out of overcrowded shelters.

