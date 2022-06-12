Barneveld falls in state title game with Assumption

COLUMBUS—Eldora M. Hermanson age 101, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus. She was born on April 25, 1921 in Columbus, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Link) Schmitt. Eldora lived most of her life in the Columbus area, except for a few years at Saddle Ridge Estates near Portage. Eldora graduated from Columbus High School. She then went on to Columbia County Normal Teachers College in Columbus where she received a two-year license for teaching. She later earned a four-year degree in Elementary Education from UW-Whitewater. Eldora taught for 36 years, teaching in Marshall, Town of Hampden and Columbus school districts. She was a substitute teacher during retirement for a few years. She was a member of the Columbus Women’s Civic Club and is a member of St. Jerome Parish. Eldora enjoyed teaching in primary grades, painting, flower gardening, crafts, sewing and especially being with her family.

COLUMBUS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO