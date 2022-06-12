ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barneveld, WI

Barneveld falls in state title game with Assumption

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Wisconsin volleyball releases Big Ten schedule

MADISON, Wis. — The reigning national champions now know their path back to the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin released it’s Big Ten schedule Tuesday afternoon. UW opens up conference play on September 23rd when Northwestern comes to the Field House. The Badgers close out conference play with 4-straight road trips, the final one to Columbus on November 26th.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Eldora M. Hermanson

COLUMBUS—Eldora M. Hermanson age 101, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus. She was born on April 25, 1921 in Columbus, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Link) Schmitt. Eldora lived most of her life in the Columbus area, except for a few years at Saddle Ridge Estates near Portage. Eldora graduated from Columbus High School. She then went on to Columbia County Normal Teachers College in Columbus where she received a two-year license for teaching. She later earned a four-year degree in Elementary Education from UW-Whitewater. Eldora taught for 36 years, teaching in Marshall, Town of Hampden and Columbus school districts. She was a substitute teacher during retirement for a few years. She was a member of the Columbus Women’s Civic Club and is a member of St. Jerome Parish. Eldora enjoyed teaching in primary grades, painting, flower gardening, crafts, sewing and especially being with her family.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. In a news release Wednesday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a tornado was reported east of Tomah...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Barneveld, WI
Channel 3000

Laurence Allen Udelhofen

Laurence “Larry” A. Udelhofen, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home after a well-fought battle with Metastatic Kidney Cancer. Larry was born February 13, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois the son of Donald and Sue (Nichols) Udelhofen. He spent his...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

John Robert “Bob” Fusch

John Robert “Bob” Fusch, 79 of Reedsburg/Las Vegas, passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1943 in Madison, the son of John Rodney and Dorothy L. (Williams) Fusch. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1961 and...
REEDSBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Thousands without power in SW Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms sweeping across southwestern Wisconsin that triggered reports of tornadoes across the region and spurred up to a half-dozen simultaneous tornado warning have also knocked out power for thousands throughout the evening. The storm has continued to blow across through the middle of the state...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Softball#Rewritten
Channel 3000

Randell (Randy) Rothmann

Randell (Randy) Rothmann, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Prairie du Sac on June 12, 2022. Randy was born in Dodgeville, to Lyle “Toby” and Arlene (Diem) Rothmann on October 12, 1965. He lived in Mt. Horeb until 1977, when his parents purchased Toby & Co. in Prairie du Sac. Randy went to school at Sauk Prairie High School. He worked at Timco Mfg. until he felt he wanted something more so he moved to Florida for a few years. He moved back to Prairie du Sac to be with his family when his mother got sick. Randy worked at Jimmy’s for many years until it closed and then worked at Sauk Lanes until he faced medical issues.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
tonemadison.com

Damage to a mound disturbs UW-Madison’s Indigenous community

In the wake of the July 2021 incident, university officials are pledging to improve protection measures for the ancient monuments. In July 2021, a UW-Madison soil science student accidentally damaged one of the mounds on campus—one of the ancient earthwork monuments Indigenous peoples created in the area between about 1,300 and 900 years ago. UW administrators have still not announced the incident to the public nearly a year later, but have signed an agreement with the Wisconsin Historical Society that outlines a plan to improve protection of a group of mounds on Observatory Hill, both through physical changes and staff training centered on awareness of the mounds.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Charles Witz

Charles H. Witz, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. A private celebration of life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. Charles was...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
wiproud.com

Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
97 Rock

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
Channel 3000

Charlene Fobes

Charlene E. Fobes, 76 of Mauston passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Charlene was born on August 11, 1945 in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Vernon and Frieda (Onsager) Fobes. Charlene is survived by her sister Sharon (Keith) Stamm, her nephews Jeff (Cheryl) Stamm, Dan (Krista) Stamm, Dave Stamm and...
MAUSTON, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 10 miles west of Sauk City, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Rio, Dane, Arena, Arlington, Plain, Wyocena, Bluffview, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville and Okee. This includes the following Locations Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park and Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deer crashes its way into Blackhawk Bank in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning. According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of […]
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss

Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder. The area was reported to have cleared...
BARABOO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy