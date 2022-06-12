ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

 4 days ago

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/12 Sunday morning update 05:14

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.

The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.

