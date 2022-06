BILLINGS, MONT — Wednesday in Billings, water from the Yellowstone River was almost up to the bottom of the Highway 87 bridge. Nobody’s seen anything like it. “This is pretty surreal,” said Billings resident Quentin McEvoy. “I’ve never seen a river this high in my life. Seeing all the bridges go down in the state makes me glad this one is still standing.”

