Chatsworth, GA

Georgia Receiver Ladd McConkey Returns to Chatsworth Home For Autograph Session

By Rick Nyman
WDEF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey was back in Chatsworth Saturday, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at J&W Sports Apparel. McConkey...

www.wdef.com

Jennifer Baggett
3d ago

@sandy holcomb...nobody asked you too...anyway I'm thankful that we have someone out of Murray County to be with UGA... I would have paid but I didn't get to make it...Just want to say congratulations to Ladd McConkey!!! I'm proud of you...Loving my Dawgs always!!!!

