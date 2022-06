If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Women's Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved LabelsStarry Beauty Brand Augustinus Bader's Anti-Aging Face Cream Now Comes In a Lightweight FormulaThe...

SHOPPING ・ 42 MINUTES AGO