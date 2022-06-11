NJ reports 10 COVID deaths, 3,041 cases. 11 counties remain under high transmission risk

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- At least one person is dead after a fire at an independent living facility in Ridgewood, Bergen County.Crews were still on the scene Saturday night, assisting residents of the Ridgecrest Apartments.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, the elderly independent living facility is divided into two sections -- 7 and 11. Police say the fire broke out on the 7 side of the building around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.Several residents were seen being placed in ambulances. Some had thrown blankets over themselves as they waited to be picked up by their family members.Police say a vast majority of residents will be able to go back to their rooms Saturday night.Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said the firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire quickly. Unfortunately, one person was found dead."The firefighters and police officers arrived. They did knock out the fire, but we did find one deceased. And that is currently under investigation at this time," she said.It's unclear how many people were injured or displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO