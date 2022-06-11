ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NJ reports 10 COVID deaths, 3,041 cases. 11 counties remain under high transmission risk

By newsdesk
tittlepress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,041 confirmed positive tests as 11 counties are now considered by federal health officials to have high transmission risk, down from 13 counties the previous week. The states seven-day average for confirmed cases was 2,802 on Friday, down 7%...

tittlepress.com

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL
CBS New York

At least 1 dead after fire at NJ independent living facility

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- At least one person is dead after a fire at an independent living facility in Ridgewood, Bergen County.Crews were still on the scene Saturday night, assisting residents of the Ridgecrest Apartments.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, the elderly independent living facility is divided into two sections -- 7 and 11. Police say the fire broke out on the 7 side of the building around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.Several residents were seen being placed in ambulances. Some had thrown blankets over themselves as they waited to be picked up by their family members.Police say a vast majority of residents will be able to go back to their rooms Saturday night.Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said the firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire quickly. Unfortunately, one person was found dead."The firefighters and police officers arrived. They did knock out the fire, but we did find one deceased. And that is currently under investigation at this time," she said.It's unclear how many people were injured or displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The 74

FDA Advisory Panel Backs Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines for Kids Under 5

Coronavirus vaccines for toddlers cleared a major hurdle Wednesday as the Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the agency authorize both Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s immunizations for that age group. The committee’s green light represents the first part of a multi-step process expected to result in official clearance for the […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Montanan

Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aiming to curtail conversion therapy, expand health care access and promote safe learning for LGBTQI+ people. The order is meant to counteract laws in Republican-led states that restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ kids and their families. A senior administration official referenced Texas and Florida as two states […] The post Biden directs federal agencies to protect LGBTQI+ rights under attack in GOP-led states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Car Insurance#Cdc#Nj
a-z-animals.com

The Best 6 Dog Parks in Jersey City

Jersey City is located in the state of New Jersey and is known as “Chilltown.” With such a nickname, it must have a couple of parks that will provide your pup with tons of fun, right?. If you plan to visit Jersey City or move here with your...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy