One person was killed and at least two others were injured in a shooting outside a community center being used as a cooling facility in Columbus, Ohio, according to police.Officials say that officers were called to Glenwood Community Center around 5pm on Wednesday when violence broke out.Witnesses say shots were fired during an argument in a parking lot near the facility’s pool.“Tragically, when arguments turn to violence, violence turns to using weapons, this is what you have,” Columbus assistant police chief LaShanna Potts said on Wednesday.Two victims were found in the parking lot and a third was located by...

43 MINUTES AGO