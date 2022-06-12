Independence police capture attempted murder suspect

Stock photo of police lights. S (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — According to a Facebook post from the Independence Kansas Police Department (IPD), Brian Medsker, age 39, has been taken custody after a brief pursuit.

IPD was originally searching for Medsker on suspicion of attempted murder and other related charges.

On June 2nd, IPD responded to a call about a car hitting a cyclist.

Witness reported the driver of the car, who had a child in the car, hit the cyclist intentionally. Evidence the officers gathered on scene also showed that it was an intentional act, not an accident.

The witnesses also identified the driver as Medsker, according to IPD.

Brian Medsker of from Independence, is suspected of attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and aggravated endangerment of a child. Law enforcement throughout the region are on the lookout.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of possible serious injuries. Police believe Medsker knows the victim and this was a targeted attack of opportunity, not a random act. IPD is not releasing any information on the victim.

IPD will release more information about Medsker on Monday.

