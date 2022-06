TROY — The Northville Mustangs got a couple of bounces and edged out the Rochester Falcons 2-1 in the Division 1 semifinals Tuesday night. “I thought it was an amazing game. They (Rochester) are a great team,” Northville head coach Jeannine Reddy said. “By no means did they (the Northville girls) think this would be easy, and that we would have to fight to the very end. And that’s exactly what they did. Every second, I think, was just a battle.”

