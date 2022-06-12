Man Slain In Compton, Shooter At Large

Photo: Getty Images

COMPTON (CNS) - A man in his 50s was shot to death today in Compton and the shooter remained at large.

The homicide in the 4000 block of East Pauline Drive was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man died at the scene, Parra said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.