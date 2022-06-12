ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Man Slain In Compton, Shooter At Large

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bvwzf_0g8AUSCI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qju7M_0g8AUSCI00
Photo: Getty Images

COMPTON (CNS) - A man in his 50s was shot to death today in Compton and the shooter remained at large.

The homicide in the 4000 block of East Pauline Drive was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man died at the scene, Parra said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 2

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Carson Shooting Victim

CARSON – A man who was fatally wounded in Carson was identified Wednesday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of Scottsdale South found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Darrwin Ben, 29,...
CARSON, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Victims of a fatal crash in Compton identified

Long Beach, California – Authorities yesterday released the names of two females who died in a fatal crash. According to multiple sources, the vehicle they were traveling with collided at a Compton intersection with an incoming SUV that is believed to have been taking part in an illegal street takeover.
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Long Beach Tribune

Suspect in Long Beach fatal shooting taken into custody

Long Beach, California – Long Beach police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Monday evening in Long Beach. Officers were sent late Monday evening, at approximately 10:30 p.m., to the 4900 block of Long Beach Boulevard in response to a report of a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, the man was already dead when responding crews arrived.
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

Arrest made in shooting of California Highway Patrol in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect who was wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a Monday traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said Tuesday. The officer is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He is expected to recover...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Homeless Man Fatally Shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death in the Athens area of south Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 117th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Luis Ramirez, 28, who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Downtown LA Shooting Victim

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Tuesday identified a 22-year-old man who was shot to death during a dispute. The shooting occurred at 12:13 a.m. Monday at San Pedro and 14th Streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Vermont-Slauson Shooting

A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot in the Vermont-Slauson area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at 69th and Figueroa streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 25-year-old man was driving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy