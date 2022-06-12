ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No Tickets Sold With All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OaUA_0g8AURJZ00

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $243 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 18, 20, 26, 53,69 and the Powerball number was 5.

The drawing was the 19th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Powerball – Winning numbers and results for June 6, 2022

TONIGHT'S Powerball draw has a jackpot of $184million. Here's everything you need to know about the winning numbers and how much cash the winner of the lottery game takes home. What were the winning numbers for tonight's Powerball drawing?. The winning numbers for tonight's draw will be drawn at 10.59pm...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Columbia, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
UPI News

Uber driver's 'very generous tip' leads to $100,000 lottery jackpot

June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland Uber driver said he used a "very generous" tip from a passenger to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot. The 40-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials he had just dropped off his last passenger of the day when he noticed he needed gas and made a stop at the Colesville Road Exxon in Colesville.
COLESVILLE, MD
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy