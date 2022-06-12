ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Frugal MacDoogal security guard remembered by karate community

By Nikki McGee
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Loved ones gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of Scott Meek, a security guard shot and killed outside of a liquor store last week.

When Meek wasn’t working security, you could find him teaching at Bushido Dojo teaching karate alongside Sensei Melvin Brown.

“Very loyal, very dependable, and just a good friend, it’s a horrible loss,” Brown said.

Man charged with criminal homicide following shooting outside Frugal MacDoogal

Brown and Meek trained and competed together for 42 years.

“He taught and trained and competed over the state for 40 years in different schools, different organizations, great reputation and really well thought of,” Brown said.

Meek was killed after police said a man took Meek’s gun and used it to take his life.

Family was overwhelmed by Saturday’s turn out, as several dozen people filled the karate studio to honor Meek.

“I want people to remember him as someone who touched so many people and who would just do absolutely anything for anybody and someone who protected people when they didn’t even know it,” Abigail Corlew said.

Corlew said Meek’s job was both a sacrifice and a labor of love.

“I could not get him to quit his job ever, he loved it so much. He loved everything he did, but especially his private investigative business. That was his favorite thing to do,” Corlew said.

Those who knew Meek best say he died in a role where he used the skills he spent years perfecting to protect and serve others.

“I think Sensi Meek would want the people that see this about him to know that there are people out there every day that their job is to protect other people. He was one of those people,” Brown said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

