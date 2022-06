STILLWATER – Many of you have known me over the years and realize that I am a confessed preseason football magazine-aholic. I can’t help myself every year. I grad every one of those magazines that I can get my hands on. The king of preseason football magazines is Phil Steele’s College Football Preview. Since I help Phil Steele with his Oklahoma State preview and give my opinion on the Big 12 race, he sends me complimentary copies. I write the Oklahoma State preview for the Oklahoma Pigskin Preview, so I get paid and get copies of that magazine. My daughter gives me a subscription to Texas Football for Father’s Day. The first two are in my hands now as Lindy’s won the battle of first and Athlon’s was a close second.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO