ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Otters dig early hole, fall to Tennessee SC

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Xzsk_0g8ASvff00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Otters remain searching for their first win of this June homestand, as a trio of early goals down the home team, 3-1.

A beautiful feed from Robert Lyons to Kyle Galloway put visiting Tennessee SC of Nashville on the board first in the early minutes. A give-and-go to Miguel Maynez gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage in the 23rd minute.

A late tally sent the Otters into the locker room down 3-0, but they returned in the second half with force.

Davis Eddleman cleaned up a loose rebound to inch Tri-Cities closer at the start of the half, 3-1. However, that is how the match would conclude.

The Tri-Cities Otters return home on Wednesday to face SC Bantams at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Flyboys beat back Bristol for series sweep

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Flyboys scored a trio of late runs against the State Liners on Tuesday night, securing a series sweep at Pioneer Park. After a scoreless first two innings, Bristol’s Eric Erato snuck an RBI single into right field to give the visitors an early 1-0 advantage. Greeneville native Avery Collins answered […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Doughboys fall in slugfest to Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: A back and forth slugfest went in the direction of Kingsport as the Doughboys lost 14-10 on Monday.  The game started loud for the Doughboys, as Cole Tremain hit a two-run home run to open up the scoring in the first. The home run was the Doughboys’ first at home this season.  Kingsport […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

The 73rd annual Ridgefields Invitational continues to grow

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just a matter of weeks, golfers will return to one of the longest-running and most prestigious golf tournaments in the region, as the 73rd Ridgefields Invitational is scheduled for early July. The invitational is older than the Kingsport course itself, developed in 1959 by legendary course designer Donald Ross. In […]
KINGSPORT, TN
restaurant-hospitality.com

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant is expanding, will open its seventh location in late-2022

Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Nashville, TN
wpln.org

Curious Nashville: How to say ‘Demonbreun’ and 4 other unusual Tennessee pronunciations

If you’re new to Nashville, and no one’s told you yet, let me be the first. That name is not pronounced the way you think. Tennessee has some less-than-intuitive pronunciations that can make transplants easy to spot and directions hard to get. But even if you’re of the rare number that can call themselves Nashville natives, you may know the name but not the story.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City nabs top spot as fishing destination

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online fishing travel platform named Johnson City #1 among the country’s top Father’s Day 2022 destinations. The recognition came on fishingbooker.com, which posts frequent best-of lists. The blog post from May 27 cited nearby Boone Lake as a hotspot for bass fishing of all types along with catfish, crappie […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WOMI Owensboro

There’s a Fun RC Cola-MoonPie Festival This Weekend in Tennessee

Remember the Pepsi Challenge? Back in the late 70s and early 80s, it "challenged" soda drinkers to a single blind taste test. They would get a cup of Pepsi and a cup of Coca Cola and were then asked to share which was their favorite. According to the results of the Pepsi Challenge and the commercial campaign that followed for years, Pepsi was allegedly more preferred by Americans than the beverage's rival, Coke.
WJHL

Handling the Heat: Outdoor workers say hydration is key this week

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Record heat and temperatures that feel like over 100 degrees are expected in the region this week. Heat like this isn’t entirely typical for this region, but it is possible. Storms early Tuesday morning helped cool off the region for the day, but on Wednesday, temperatures in the mid-90s are likely […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tri Cities Otters#Tri Cities#Sc Bantams#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Waterfall rescues: the dangers and difficulties

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee is stocked with beautiful waterfalls that draw crowds to sightsee or even swim around, but every summer, emergency responders are called out to rescue people who get injured at the falls. As recently as May 2022, the Carter County Rescue Squad assisted in a drowning turned recovery at […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Birthplace of Country Music announces Super Raffle in September

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) on Wednesday announced what is in store for its fourth annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, which benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Participants of the raffle have a chance to win $250,000 in cash and prizes in the Sept. 11 drawing. There are only […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Former Buc Tyree Robinson in camp with Carolina Panthers

(WJHL) – As the calendar flips towards mid-June, NFL teams are returning to practice facilities to partake in mini camps. Tuesday was the first day back to work for the full Carolina Panthers team – and that includes one former ETSU Buccaneer. Former Blue and Gold defensive back Tyree Robinson was one of about 30 […]
GAINESVILLE, GA
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Tennessee

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Bristol, Tenn. obtains agreement from sister city regarding landfill closure

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee city officials said Tuesday that a “significant victory has been won” for its residents after they received an agreement from Bristol, Virginia to close the landfill that has been at the center of controversy in both cities and take actions to limit the impacts it has had. According to […]
BRISTOL, TN
indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy