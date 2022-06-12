Otters dig early hole, fall to Tennessee SC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Otters remain searching for their first win of this June homestand, as a trio of early goals down the home team, 3-1.

A beautiful feed from Robert Lyons to Kyle Galloway put visiting Tennessee SC of Nashville on the board first in the early minutes. A give-and-go to Miguel Maynez gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage in the 23rd minute.

A late tally sent the Otters into the locker room down 3-0, but they returned in the second half with force.

Davis Eddleman cleaned up a loose rebound to inch Tri-Cities closer at the start of the half, 3-1. However, that is how the match would conclude.

The Tri-Cities Otters return home on Wednesday to face SC Bantams at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.