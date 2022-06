STILLWATER – Cowboy fans be patient. Whenever there is a change in the ticket office it can be confusing and it can be frustrating, but this is a move that will take place soon and will offer Oklahoma State fans an enhanced ticket buying experience. Oklahoma State has partnered with industry leader Paciolan to improve the fan experience and serve as the official ticketing, fundraising and marketing system provider of OSU Athletics. Important information for POSSE members and ticket holders is at the bottom of this release.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO