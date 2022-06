ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters are trying to stay as safe as possible as they do their jobs in extreme heat. Douglas County firefighters are rotating in two-hour shifts keeping an eye on a smoldering woodchip and log fire that’s burning near the Carroll County line. It’s been burning for more than 24 hours on private property and officials say while it is contained, it could take up to a month for it to extinguish. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO