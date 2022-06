ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s homicide unit was busy Wednesday morning as detectives worked to investigate seven unrelated shootings. The first shooting call came in around 9:37 p.m. along Thomasville Drive. On scene, officers found a man lying on the ground with a visible gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries. Details surrounding what lead up to the shooting remain limited at this time.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO