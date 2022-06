PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of murder about a month ago near Allegheny and Kensington Avenues.

The man was wearing a distinctive outfit — a pink Japan sweatshirt, and a hat covered in Batman logos.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

There’s a $20,000 reward if you can identify him.