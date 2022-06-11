Watch: Jackson State’s Daja Woodard dunks basketball

Campers at Tomekia Reed’s recent basketball camp got a huge treat from rising senior Daja Woodard. The 6’3″ forward caught a lob pass and easily flushed the ball through the rim as campers watched along the baseline. Showing her versatility, she followed it up with a one hand slam off of one leg down the lane.

Dunking in women’s basketball isn’t anything new but it’s not normalized either. Not yet at least.

Woodard could elevate into double-double territory on the court next season for the defending SWAC champions. She averaged 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds this past season. However, a great deal of the offense ran through eventual WNBA draft pick Ameshya Williams-Holliday.

Opportunities for the athleticism of Daja Woodard could be abound for the bounding senior from Mobile, Alabama. Woodard registered four double-doubles last season, against Grambling, Alcorn State and two against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

