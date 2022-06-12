FDNY rescues parking garage worker pinned between elevator and wall

The FDNY rescued a parking garage worker on the Upper East Side after he got pinned between an elevator and a wall.

When firefighters arrived at the garage on 73rd Street, he was pinned from the waist down by an elevator that hoists cars and was screaming in pain.

Firefighters carefully worked to cut the victim out of the metal using a saw, as a car hung precariously from the floor above onto the top of the elevator car.

The victim was put on a stretcher and taken to a waiting ambulance.

His condition is currently unknown.

A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

----------