Lincolnview baseball drops Div. IV state final
AKRON, Ohio (WANE) – For the second straight year, Lincolnview baseball finished as state runners-up in Division IV after losing, 10-4, to Russia.
The Lancers cracked the scoreboard first after a RBI single by Brandon Renner in the top of the second inning. After Russia answered with a pair of runs, Lincolnview’s Cole Binkler scored in midst of a fielding error to tie the game at two.
Russia then dominated for the rest of the contest, outscoring Lincolnview, 8-2.
Lincolnview finishes the year with a 17-3 record.
