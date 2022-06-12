ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnview baseball drops Div. IV state final

By Josh Ayen
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WANE) – For the second straight year, Lincolnview baseball finished as state runners-up in Division IV after losing, 10-4, to Russia.

The Lancers cracked the scoreboard first after a RBI single by Brandon Renner in the top of the second inning. After Russia answered with a pair of runs, Lincolnview’s Cole Binkler scored in midst of a fielding error to tie the game at two.

Russia then dominated for the rest of the contest, outscoring Lincolnview, 8-2.

Lincolnview finishes the year with a 17-3 record.

