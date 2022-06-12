Local businesses see an economic surge amid high temperatures

Business is booming for local ice cream shops and rental boats in Morro Bay. Businesses say it is because Morro Bay serves as a summer escape for many people.

“So with the heat, especially yesterday a lot more people were getting ice cream than usual," said Katriana York, Big Rock Sweet Shop cashier.

York says she has seen an increase in sales as many tourists are flocking to Morro Bay.

“I think a lot of people like usual come from the valley or from Bakersfield come down, they want to get out of the heat and it’s a nice cool refreshing, it’s not too cold," said York.

Ice cream shops aren’t the only ones feeling the economic surge.

“With the schools getting out and the hot temperatures in the valley we have seen a huge increase in tourism which is awesome for us you know," said Michael Mills, Lost Isle Adventures manager.

Businesses say they expect next weekend to even be busier, but seeing tourism return is an opportunity to keep their doors open.