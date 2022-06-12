ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports and J.D. Power Agree on the Worst Midsize Truck

By Tim Harding
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comments / 54

Masmojo
4d ago

Another swing and a miss from Consumer Reports. They diss on the Gladiator, but consistently rave about the Ridgeline even though it gets about the same mileage as the Gladiator and is actually worse at many things. The Ridgeline does handle better, is quieter, etc., but that's because it's unibody and not really a truck.

John Kozr
3d ago

Blazer at number two - you'll get about two years out of it, while twenty years later your Toyota will still be running, trouble free. 😂😂😂

Trailrunner
3d ago

Jeep gladiator just sucks....Nothing but problems. Traded mine in for a Bronco last year and haven't regretted it.

