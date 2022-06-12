ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Firefighters rescue person who fell from Cliff Walk

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport firefighters said they rescued someone who fell 40 feet from the...

turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Fall River man recounts water rescue of 15-year-old boy at Lincoln Woods

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River man said he helped save a drowning 15-year-old boy this past weekend in Lincoln. Andre Moraes was with family and friends celebrating a birthday this past Sunday at Lincoln Woods State Park, when a panicked woman caught the group's attention and alerted them to a situation in the water.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River woman demands answers after officer shoots dog

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman in Fall River is demanding answers after she claims a police officer barged into her home unannounced and shot her dog. Linoshka Acevedo of Fall River said a police officer opened her front door Friday afternoon without knocking, causing her one-year-old Pitbull to take off running.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Warren building

WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a building in Warren. Firefighters were called to 488 Main St. at about 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but one person was displaced.
WARREN, RI
Turnto10.com

2 firefighters hurt, roof collapses in North Kingstown fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Two firefighters were injured battling flames in a vacant home in North Kingstown early Monday morning. The North Kingstown fire chief said two firefighters were hurt. One was taken to a hospital for heat-related injuries. The other was treated at the scene for injuries suffered when the roof collapsed.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket couple killed in crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said Tuesday that a husband and wife from Pawtucket were killed in a car crash in Seekonk. The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Taunton Avenue, which is Route 44, and Lincoln Street at about 6 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a Corvette, which...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Lightning strike may have caused fire in Barrington home

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday morning in a home in Barrington. Barrington's fire chief said it appears the Harrison Avenue house was struck by lightning. Firefighters were called to the home at about 3:45 a.m. The family heard a noise, but didn't realize there...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police identify North Providence man killed in Foxborough crash

Massachusetts State Police identified the North providence man killed in a car crash on Sunday morning. Police said 24-year-old Amani Chambe spun sideways and struck a guardrail on the driver's side of the vehicle on Interstate 95 south in Foxborough. Troopers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth police say man accused of stealing signs returned them

Dartmouth police said Tuesday that a man accused of stealing signs from a town park has returned them. Police and the Parks and Recreation Department had posted surveillance images of a man taking the signs from Apponagansett Park late Sunday night. Police credited the "collaborative social media effort" between the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Lightning apparently strikes garage in Narragansett, starts fire

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Lightning apparently struck the garage of a home in Narragansett early Monday morning, starting a fire. The two people in the Bow Run home got out unharmed. Crews helped rescue some cats. It was one of at least three fires reported Monday after a line...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island seizes scup catch from boat off Westerly

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Monday that environmental police officers seized an oversize catch of scup. DEM said the officers boarded a fishing boat this weekend while on a routine patrol near Napatree Point in Westerly. DEM said the crew had 206 scup, which was 116 fish...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Rental stolen in Providence carjacking crashes in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Providence police said Wednesday that a man was carjacked on the East Side early Wednesday morning. The stolen car, a rental with Colorado plates, eventually crashed in Norwood, Massachusetts. Police said officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to Thayer Street, where Brown University police were...
NORWOOD, MA
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth Town Council approves Flock camera pilot program

BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — The Portsmouth Town Council has approved a year long pilot program to install Flock cameras on both sides of the Mount Hope Bridge. The cameras will be able to read license plates and alert police if a person known to be in crisis passes so they can intervene and prevent a possible suicide.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Turnto10.com

Stanley's in Central Falls reopens despite pandemic impact, burst pipe

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — The pandemic and a burst pipe were not enough to keep one local business down. Stanley's Famous Hamburgers in Central Falls reopened Tuesday morning after overcoming quite a few obstacles. Owner Louis Augusta and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera stood outside the restaurant on...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence to Newport ferry seasonal service returns

The Providence to Newport Ferry returns this weekend. Seasonal service begins Friday, according to Seastreak's website. The ferry makes several trips each day. Parking at the ferry terminal in Providence is free. A free shuttle bus serves the Providence train station, the Rhode Island Convention Center, downtown, and the Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Presumed lightning strike hits Saint Andrew's clock tower

The clock tower at Saint Andrew's School in Barrington was damaged by a presumed lightning strike on Monday morning. According to Saint Andrew's Assistant Head of School of Academics Alexandra McMullen, the strike sounded like a bomb went off. McMullen lives directly below the tower. McMullen said the storm hit...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Staffing shortage shuts down Warwick favorite for summer season

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular summertime seafood restaurant is closing up shop for the season, citing a staffing shortage. Top of the Bay owner Eli Farhat confirmed to NBC 10 News on Monday the lack of manpower was the reason the restaurant had yet to open for the summer 2022 and was also the reason it wouldn't be welcoming guests back in this summer.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport Bermuda Race returns after two-year hiatus

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Newport tradition is making its comeback this week after a two-year hiatus. The 52nd annual Newport Bermuda starts Friday. Hundreds of boats will head from Newport to Bermuda, at staggered times for different tournaments. "This is the Spirit of Bermuda, a reinterpreted replica of...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman wants to know what happened to her son's memorial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Hollie Lemire said a custom-built memorial with pictures of her son, some of his ashes, candles, and crosses disappeared some time Friday and she wants to know what happened to it. Lemire said more than a year and a half after her 21-year-old son Jake...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Central Falls man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

A Centrals Falls man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 road-rage murder in Pawtucket. In November of 2021, Jairo Edsel Galva, 23, was found guilty of murdering Joel Rosario during a roadside confrontation in 2020, according to the Attorney General's Office. On June 6, 2022, Galva was...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI

