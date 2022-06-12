Firefighters rescue person who fell from Cliff Walk

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River man said he helped save a drowning 15-year-old boy this past weekend in Lincoln. Andre Moraes was with family and friends celebrating a birthday this past Sunday at Lincoln Woods State Park, when a panicked woman caught the group's attention and alerted them to a situation in the water.
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman in Fall River is demanding answers after she claims a police officer barged into her home unannounced and shot her dog. Linoshka Acevedo of Fall River said a police officer opened her front door Friday afternoon without knocking, causing her one-year-old Pitbull to take off running.
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in a building in Warren. Firefighters were called to 488 Main St. at about 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but one person was displaced.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Two firefighters were injured battling flames in a vacant home in North Kingstown early Monday morning. The North Kingstown fire chief said two firefighters were hurt. One was taken to a hospital for heat-related injuries. The other was treated at the scene for injuries suffered when the roof collapsed.
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said Tuesday that a husband and wife from Pawtucket were killed in a car crash in Seekonk. The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Taunton Avenue, which is Route 44, and Lincoln Street at about 6 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a Corvette, which...
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday morning in a home in Barrington. Barrington's fire chief said it appears the Harrison Avenue house was struck by lightning. Firefighters were called to the home at about 3:45 a.m. The family heard a noise, but didn't realize there...
Massachusetts State Police identified the North providence man killed in a car crash on Sunday morning. Police said 24-year-old Amani Chambe spun sideways and struck a guardrail on the driver's side of the vehicle on Interstate 95 south in Foxborough. Troopers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. on...
Dartmouth police said Tuesday that a man accused of stealing signs from a town park has returned them. Police and the Parks and Recreation Department had posted surveillance images of a man taking the signs from Apponagansett Park late Sunday night. Police credited the "collaborative social media effort" between the...
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Lightning apparently struck the garage of a home in Narragansett early Monday morning, starting a fire. The two people in the Bow Run home got out unharmed. Crews helped rescue some cats. It was one of at least three fires reported Monday after a line...
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Monday that environmental police officers seized an oversize catch of scup. DEM said the officers boarded a fishing boat this weekend while on a routine patrol near Napatree Point in Westerly. DEM said the crew had 206 scup, which was 116 fish...
NORWOOD, Mass. — Providence police said Wednesday that a man was carjacked on the East Side early Wednesday morning. The stolen car, a rental with Colorado plates, eventually crashed in Norwood, Massachusetts. Police said officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to Thayer Street, where Brown University police were...
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — The Portsmouth Town Council has approved a year long pilot program to install Flock cameras on both sides of the Mount Hope Bridge. The cameras will be able to read license plates and alert police if a person known to be in crisis passes so they can intervene and prevent a possible suicide.
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — The pandemic and a burst pipe were not enough to keep one local business down. Stanley's Famous Hamburgers in Central Falls reopened Tuesday morning after overcoming quite a few obstacles. Owner Louis Augusta and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera stood outside the restaurant on...
The Providence to Newport Ferry returns this weekend. Seasonal service begins Friday, according to Seastreak's website. The ferry makes several trips each day. Parking at the ferry terminal in Providence is free. A free shuttle bus serves the Providence train station, the Rhode Island Convention Center, downtown, and the Providence...
The clock tower at Saint Andrew's School in Barrington was damaged by a presumed lightning strike on Monday morning. According to Saint Andrew's Assistant Head of School of Academics Alexandra McMullen, the strike sounded like a bomb went off. McMullen lives directly below the tower. McMullen said the storm hit...
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular summertime seafood restaurant is closing up shop for the season, citing a staffing shortage. Top of the Bay owner Eli Farhat confirmed to NBC 10 News on Monday the lack of manpower was the reason the restaurant had yet to open for the summer 2022 and was also the reason it wouldn't be welcoming guests back in this summer.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Newport tradition is making its comeback this week after a two-year hiatus. The 52nd annual Newport Bermuda starts Friday. Hundreds of boats will head from Newport to Bermuda, at staggered times for different tournaments. "This is the Spirit of Bermuda, a reinterpreted replica of...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Hollie Lemire said a custom-built memorial with pictures of her son, some of his ashes, candles, and crosses disappeared some time Friday and she wants to know what happened to it. Lemire said more than a year and a half after her 21-year-old son Jake...
A Centrals Falls man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 road-rage murder in Pawtucket. In November of 2021, Jairo Edsel Galva, 23, was found guilty of murdering Joel Rosario during a roadside confrontation in 2020, according to the Attorney General's Office. On June 6, 2022, Galva was...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The stories are heartbreaking. Jennifer Is 44 years old, and she lives in a tent. So many Rhode Islanders are hooked on opioids. Bryanna said it’s hard to quit them. “Impossible. It's impossible. I've tried so many times,” she said. Isabelle Tolston, who’s...
Comments / 0