Firefighters rescue person who fell from Cliff Walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular summertime seafood restaurant is closing up shop for the season, citing a staffing shortage. Top of the Bay owner Eli Farhat confirmed to NBC 10 News on Monday the lack of manpower was the reason the restaurant had yet to open for the summer 2022 and was also the reason it wouldn't be welcoming guests back in this summer.

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO