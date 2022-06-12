ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

McQuaid, Schroeder and Victor win State Championships

By Daniel Fetes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcQuaid baseball won back-to-back Class AA state...

11th annual blood drive honors Fairport Angels

The annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive is marking its 11h year. The event is held in memory of Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat and Katie Shirley, who were killed in a tragic car crash just days after their graduation from Fairport High School in 2007. The blood...
FAIRPORT, NY
Kilbourn Hall to host 'Black Prosperity'

The Levine Center to End Hate at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester will host "Black Prosperity: Achieving the Unfulfilled Promise of Economic Equality" on Wednesday," June 15th from 8:00-10:00 AM at Kilbourn Hall at the Eastman School of Music. The two-part panel will discuss the future of Rochester's Black...
ROCHESTER, NY
490 Farmers feeds the community

490 Farmers Community Garden, located just outside the South Wedge in Rochester, has a mission to help feed the city's less fortunate. With their garden, they've turned a small plot of land into a working farm. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined Good Day Rochester live from the corner of Broadway &...
ROCHESTER, NY
Backstage with Whirlwind Music Distributors

Whirlwind Music Distributors is a manufacturer of electrical equipment used by musicians located in Rochester. From various festivals to sporting events, the local manufacturer plays a key role in hitting the right notes and making these big events happen. 13WHAM's Sam Carter visited their location in Greece to get a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Pathstone presents new event exploring racism's effect on education

On Thursday, June 16, Pathstone will present "Redlining in Rochester," an exploration of racism's effect on education that's based on veteran journalist Justin Murphy’s book "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger." The event will focus on how racial segregation has led to educational disparities in Rochester and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
How COVID is affecting the Rochester cleaning industry

Working remotely has become the norm for many due to the pandemic. That shift however is hurting the cleaning industry in Rochester. Commercial cleaning companies, like the Rochester-based CleanCraft, have had to adjust to the COVID world and the remaining impact businesses switching to remote work in big ways. Ty...
ROCHESTER, NY
Landmark Society returns in-person with 'House and Garden Tour'

For the first time in over two years, the Landmark Society is bringing back its "House and Garden Tour" in-person. Attendees will be able to visit the preservation organization's private homes and three private gardens in the East Boulevard and Douglas Road area, including the Frank Lloyd Wright House grounds. The houses include a spectacular Colonial Revival mansion, an amazing carriage house converted to a chic living space, and "jazz age" four square houses with detailed interior finishes.
ROCHESTER, NY

