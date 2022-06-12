McQuaid, Schroeder and Victor win State Championships

For the first time in over two years, the Landmark Society is bringing back its "House and Garden Tour" in-person. Attendees will be able to visit the preservation organization's private homes and three private gardens in the East Boulevard and Douglas Road area, including the Frank Lloyd Wright House grounds. The houses include a spectacular Colonial Revival mansion, an amazing carriage house converted to a chic living space, and "jazz age" four square houses with detailed interior finishes.

