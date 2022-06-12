ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Saturday's WIAA Girls Soccer Sectional Finals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Wisconsinites placed highly in both the female and male divisions....

WBAY Green Bay

State baseball tournament goes on ahead of the storms

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Large events Wednesday night are taking steps to prepare for what’s expected to be a severe storm. A big crowd was on-hand Wednesday evening at Fox Cities Stadium where the state baseball tournament is underway. Tarps were being put across the field shortly after 5:30.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Current Packers stars defeat legends during Driver charity softball game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Current stars from the Packers roster defeated the team’s “legends” in the latest edition of the annual charity softball game. This year Donald Driver hosted the event to coincide with the end of the offseason workout program, but this year with a little twist. The stars of the past taking on the young guys in front of seven thousand fans at Fox Cities Stadium.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies together reported more than 50,000 customers without power shortly after 6:30. A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. Tornado sirens started sounding in Shawano County before 5:45...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat and storms

Serious crashes in and near Highway 45 construction zone. A county highway worker was seriously hurt when a pickup truck was rear-ended and pushed into the work zone. Shortly after, an SUV and motorcycle collided. Safety Town teaches kids to have a safer summer. Updated: 12 hours ago. A non-profit...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Storm Team 5 tracking severe storms moving through NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay native shines in Tony Awards performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay native is getting praise for her impressive performance at the 2022 Tony Awards. Mallory Maedke works on the Tony-nominated musical SIX. It’s the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. “From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of...
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

This Little Building Serves Up Some of the Best Pizza in Wisconsin

When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
WBAY Green Bay

Cruise ship set to dock in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than five years in the making, later this week Green Bay will welcome the first passenger cruise ship to ever dock in the city. Ocean Voyager is scheduled to arrive at Leicht Park Thursday morning. The city is rolling out the red carpet for these first-of-its-kind visitors.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon High School graduate has been identified as the victim of an apparent hit-and-run crash in Dane County. Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead June 8 near Oregon in Dane County. The sudden loss of the Ashwaubenon High School graduate is being mourned by...
DANE COUNTY, WI
lonelyplanet.com

6 parks and trails to see the best Wisconsin nature, from glacial rock formations to gleaming lakes

Enjoy the sunrise on Madeline Island when you visit the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin ©Shutterstock / Hoogz Photography. Wisconsin may be known as "the frozen tundra," but it's more than just its cold and snowy reputation. The Badger state's array of unique natural formations makes it a great place for an outdoor adventure. Visitors can explore ice caves and hike scenic trails of fall foilage or admire the rock formations carved by glaciers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down for 5th straight day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is back below 1,500, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Tuesday. The 7-day average of 1,485 is the lowest since May 4, which was the last time that metric was under 1,500. The DHS says...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay will be a cruise ship destination

Police warn not only about look-alike guns but that kids are responsible for damage to property or injuries to people. Dispute threatens to cancel Stockbridge community picnic. The picnic is scheduled for July 16 at a park outside the fire department. Police investigate big fight in Green Bay. Updated: 4...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigate big fight in Green Bay

Police warn not only about look-alike guns but that kids are responsible for damage to property or injuries to people. Dispute threatens to cancel Stockbridge community picnic. The picnic is scheduled for July 16 at a park outside the fire department. High heat this week raises health risks. Updated: 5...
GREEN BAY, WI

