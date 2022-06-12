Saturday's WIAA Girls Soccer Sectional Finals

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Large events Wednesday night are taking steps to prepare for what’s expected to be a severe storm. A big crowd was on-hand Wednesday evening at Fox Cities Stadium where the state baseball tournament is underway. Tarps were being put across the field shortly after 5:30.
Mid 80s this week, mid 70s for the weekend before 90s return. One apprentice says it was a way to get experience and a paycheck and decide if she'd like it as a career. The roof of a bar on Velp Avenue was blown off and hit a motel across the street, shattering windows.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Current stars from the Packers roster defeated the team’s “legends” in the latest edition of the annual charity softball game. This year Donald Driver hosted the event to coincide with the end of the offseason workout program, but this year with a little twist. The stars of the past taking on the young guys in front of seven thousand fans at Fox Cities Stadium.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies together reported more than 50,000 customers without power shortly after 6:30. A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. Tornado sirens started sounding in Shawano County before 5:45...
A northern Wisconsin man who has been missing since last November may have been going to the Fox Valley area. 61-year-old David Lee Strahota reportedly told his family in Tomahawk that he was going hunting “down south” and asked them to take care of his animals. His family...
Serious crashes in and near Highway 45 construction zone. A county highway worker was seriously hurt when a pickup truck was rear-ended and pushed into the work zone. Shortly after, an SUV and motorcycle collided. Safety Town teaches kids to have a safer summer. Updated: 12 hours ago. A non-profit...
The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed a tornado touched ground in the Tomah area on Wednesday. A second tornado touched ground in southern Juneau County around 4:45 p.m. and was heading towards Mauston.
(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay native is getting praise for her impressive performance at the 2022 Tony Awards. Mallory Maedke works on the Tony-nominated musical SIX. It’s the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. “From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of...
When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than five years in the making, later this week Green Bay will welcome the first passenger cruise ship to ever dock in the city. Ocean Voyager is scheduled to arrive at Leicht Park Thursday morning. The city is rolling out the red carpet for these first-of-its-kind visitors.
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon High School graduate has been identified as the victim of an apparent hit-and-run crash in Dane County. Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead June 8 near Oregon in Dane County. The sudden loss of the Ashwaubenon High School graduate is being mourned by...
A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is back below 1,500, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Tuesday. The 7-day average of 1,485 is the lowest since May 4, which was the last time that metric was under 1,500. The DHS says...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a ‘large’ disturbance at a Green Bay restaurant that happened Sunday morning, and are asking the public for any information or videos. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on June 12 around 3 a.m., officers responded to a...
Police warn not only about look-alike guns but that kids are responsible for damage to property or injuries to people. Dispute threatens to cancel Stockbridge community picnic. The picnic is scheduled for July 16 at a park outside the fire department. Police investigate big fight in Green Bay. Updated: 4...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – It was mixed news from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday when it reported another slight drop in the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases but a higher-than-average number of deaths. There were 1,694 new cases identified by the latest test results, the...
Police warn not only about look-alike guns but that kids are responsible for damage to property or injuries to people. Dispute threatens to cancel Stockbridge community picnic. The picnic is scheduled for July 16 at a park outside the fire department. High heat this week raises health risks. Updated: 5...
Comments / 0