The Seekonk High School tennis courts are for tennis only, Superintendent Rich Drolet said Wednesday. Some residents took to social media last weekend to complain about a set of rules regarding use of the courts. “Pickleball is prohibited like the sign says and like I said the other night, the tennis courts are intended for tennis use only,” Drolet noted. “The high school ordered the sign and (Principal William Whalen) and I approved it. I am checking with legal to see if there are any issues with the wording.”

SEEKONK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO